Premios Óscar 2023:Nominados en vivo y minuto a minuto

Son varias las producciones de Hollywood que están en la posible lista de ganar un premio Óscar en esta edición, entre las más sonadas son Almas en Pena de Inisherin, Los Fabelman y Todo a la vez en todas partes. Los actores más sonados están Brendan Fraser, Catte Blanchett y Austin Butler.

¿Cuáles son los nominados?

Mejor actor de reparto: Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan, Ke Huy Quan

Mejor corto animado: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse; The Flying Sailor; Ice Merchants; My year of dicks; As Ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I belive it

Mejor vestuario: Babylon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything everywhere all at once.

Mejor dirección: Martin McDonagh, Dani Kwan y Daniel Scheineert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field y Ostlund.

Mejor película animada: Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro, Marce the shell with shoes on, Gato con botas: El último deseo, The sea beast, Turning red,

Mejores efectos visuales: All quiet on the western front, Avatar: The way of water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor película internacional: 1985 (Argentina), All quiet on the western front (Alemania), Close (Belgica), Eo (Polonia),The quiet girl (Irlanda).

Mejor actriz: Angela Basett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu.

Mejor documental: All the Breathes, All the beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of love, A house made of Splinters.

Mejor sonido: Sin novedad en el frente, Avatar: El sonido del agua, The Batman, Elvis, Top gun: Maverick

Mejor banda sonora: Volker Bertelmann - All Quiet on the Western Front; Justin Hurwitz - Babylon; Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin; Son Lux - Everything Everywhere All at Once; John Williams - The Fabelams

Mejor película: All the Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: el camino del agua; The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Elvis, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness y Women Talking.

Los premios Óscar se van a llevar a cabo el próximo domingo 12 de marzo del 2023 en Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos. Se harán a las 7:00 p.m. hora Colombia y puede seguir la transmisión desde el canal internacional TNT.