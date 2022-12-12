Golden Globes 2023: fecha, hora y lista completa de nominados
Hollywood Foreign Press está lanzando un regreso este año, y estas son las estrellas que podrían ganar el galardón.
La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood jugó a lo seguro con sus nominaciones a los Globos de Oro de 2023, llega con sus premios.
Las alineaciones de las mejores películas tanto para comedia como para drama, que comprenden 10 películas en total, están compuestas en su totalidad por películas con una oportunidad legítima de obtener un reconocimiento equivalente al Oscar.
Pero las nominaciones a los Globos, que fueron votadas por una membresía recientemente ampliada este año, estuvieron dominadas por Banshees, Everything Everywhere y Fabelmans, todos los cuales son reconocidos en las categorías de dirección, guión y actuación.
A continuación, encuentre una lista completa de las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro de 2023 y vaya aquí para obtener reacciones más detalladas a las nominaciones y lo que significa para el posible regreso de la prensa extranjera de Hollywood.
Mejor película de drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor película musical o comedia
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Mejor película Extranjera
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Mejor película animada
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Mejor director
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann: Elvis
Martin McDonagh: The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg: The Fabelmans
Mejor actor en película de drama
Austin Butler: Elvis
Brendan Fraser: The Whale
Hugh Jackman: The Son
Bill Nighy: Living
Jeremy Pope: The Inspection
Mejor actor en película, comedia o musical
Diego Calva: Babylon
Daniel Craig: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver: White Noise
Colin Farrell: The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes: The Menu
Mejor actriz en película musical o comedia
Margot Robbie: Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy: The Menu
Emma Thompson: Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actriz en película de drama
Cate Blanchett: Tár
Olivia Colman: Empire of Light
Viola Davis: The Woman King
Ana de Armas: Blonde
Michelle Williams: The Fabelmans
Mejor actor de reparto en película de drama, musical o comedia
Brendan Gleeson: The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barry Keoghan: The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt: Babylon
Eddie Redmayne: The Good Nurse
Mejor actriz de reparto en película musical, comedia o drama
Angela Bassett: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon: The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon: Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan: She Said
Mejor serie de drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Mejor serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Mejor serie musical o comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Mejor actor de serie de drama
Jeff Bridges: The Old Man
Kevin Costner: Yellowstone
Diego Luna: Andor
Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul
Adam Scott: Severance
Mejor actor de serie musical o comedia
Donald Glover: Atlanta
Bill Hader: Barry
Steve Martin: Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short: Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White: The Bear
Mejor actriz de serie de drama
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de televisión, musical, comedia o drama
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de televisión
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Mejor actriz en serie musical o comedia
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor guión
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Mejor actor en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Mejor canción original
Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Mejor score
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin