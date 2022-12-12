Golden Globes 2023: fecha, hora y lista completa de nominados

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood jugó a lo seguro con sus nominaciones a los Globos de Oro de 2023, llega con sus premios.

Las alineaciones de las mejores películas tanto para comedia como para drama, que comprenden 10 películas en total, están compuestas en su totalidad por películas con una oportunidad legítima de obtener un reconocimiento equivalente al Oscar.

Pero las nominaciones a los Globos, que fueron votadas por una membresía recientemente ampliada este año, estuvieron dominadas por Banshees, Everything Everywhere y Fabelmans, todos los cuales son reconocidos en las categorías de dirección, guión y actuación.

A continuación, encuentre una lista completa de las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro de 2023 y vaya aquí para obtener reacciones más detalladas a las nominaciones y lo que significa para el posible regreso de la prensa extranjera de Hollywood.

Mejor película de drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor película musical o comedia

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor película Extranjera

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Mejor película animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann: Elvis

Martin McDonagh: The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg: The Fabelmans

Mejor actor en película de drama

Austin Butler: Elvis

Brendan Fraser: The Whale

Hugh Jackman: The Son

Bill Nighy: Living

Jeremy Pope: The Inspection

Mejor actor en película, comedia o musical

Diego Calva: Babylon

Daniel Craig: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver: White Noise

Colin Farrell: The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes: The Menu

Mejor actriz en película musical o comedia

Margot Robbie: Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy: The Menu

Emma Thompson: Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actriz en película de drama

Cate Blanchett: Tár

Olivia Colman: Empire of Light

Viola Davis: The Woman King

Ana de Armas: Blonde

Michelle Williams: The Fabelmans

Mejor actor de reparto en película de drama, musical o comedia

Brendan Gleeson: The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan: The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt: Babylon

Eddie Redmayne: The Good Nurse

Mejor actriz de reparto en película musical, comedia o drama

Angela Bassett: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon: The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon: Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan: She Said

Mejor serie de drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Mejor serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Mejor serie musical o comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Mejor actor de serie de drama

Jeff Bridges: The Old Man

Kevin Costner: Yellowstone

Diego Luna: Andor

Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul

Adam Scott: Severance

Mejor actor de serie musical o comedia

Donald Glover: Atlanta

Bill Hader: Barry

Steve Martin: Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short: Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White: The Bear

Mejor actriz de serie de drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de televisión, musical, comedia o drama

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de televisión

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Mejor actriz en serie musical o comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor guión

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Mejor actor en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor canción original

Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Mejor score

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin